Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 2-year old Border Collie mix named Mr. Worldwide. He's looking for his person at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

UPDATE: The 3-legged Heeler Mix named Skip found his forever home.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be holding a Trap Release Workshop on Sunday (1/16) beginning at 2pm at the YVAS Learning Center, located at 2010 Grand Avenue.

Join Dave Pauli, Senior Advisor of Wildlife Response and Policy for the Humane Society of the United States, who will demonstrate how to release pets from a variety of traps using specific tools and with improvised items such as dog leashes. If you recreate in wild places with your dog, this workshop will give you the information you need to avoid, and recover from, exposure to the traps and snares that can be on public lands year-round in Montana.

