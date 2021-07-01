Montana Represented in 2021 Tokyo Olympics

It has been a wild year, but the re-scheduled Summer Olympics are nearly here. Athletes from all over the world are flocking to Tokyo, Japan for the 2020/21 Summer Olympics. One of those athletes is a Montana woman by the name of Ali Weisz. Ali is a member of the US Army Marksmanship Unit. At the age of 26, Ali is accomplishing her dream of competing on the world's stage.

According to Montanasports.com

Weisz heads to Tokyo in a few weeks, but once the games begin she won’t have much time before she’s actually competing. She will be the first event after the opening ceremony. Back in 2019, Weisz competed near the end of the Pan-American games, which added extra pressure she had never experienced before.

Ali is competing in the air rifle event at the Olympic games later this month. The shooting events at the Summer games are one of the original nine events that were featured at the 1896 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

According to the Olympics website

50m Rifle 3 Positions: Athletes shoot at the target from three different positions — kneeling, prone and standing. Each participant fires 40 shots in each of the three aforementioned positions within a timeframe of two hours and 45 minutes. The eight highest-scoring shooters move on to the medal round.

10m Air Rifle: Shooters fire 60 shots at the target within a timeframe of one hour and 15 minutes, following which, the eight highest-scoring shooters battle it out for the medals.

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony will take place Friday July 23rd. Ali's first shooting match will take place Saturday July 24th. Let's all tune in and watch our fellow Montanan "take aim" at Olympic gold.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.