Montana Senator: “More Gun Control is Not the Answer”

Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says "more gun control is not the answer." Daines also spoke with Fox News on Thursday morning as news broke that the Biden Administration plans to unleash a new round of gun control restrictions via executive order.

The senator's office released this statement later in the morning:

SENATOR DAINES: More gun control is not the answer. It infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens and doesn’t go after criminals. Some of the most violent cities in America have some of the strictest gun control laws—they don’t work. Democrats want to defund the police and limit the rights of law abiding citizens, while Republicans want to support our law enforcement and protect the Second Amendment.

We also caught up with Mike Hammond with the Gun Owners of America. Hammond pointed out how the Biden Administration is citing the shooting in Boulder, Colorado as justification for this new push on gun control, even though the Syrian immigrant shooter was on the radar of the FBI, and even though the King Soopers in Boulder was supposed to be a gun free zone.

Hammond also pointed out the hypocrisy and absurdity of President Biden reportedly set to nominate an anti-gun activist from the Gifford's Foundation to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms.

According to the Washington Post:

Before his current role at Giffords — an advocacy group led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), who was injured in a 2011 mass shooting — Chipman was a special agent at ATF for more than two decades.

Why is the Giffords connection significant? Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) and her foundation lobbied the parent company for King Soopers to ban guns from their stores. Apparently the Boulder shooter didn't get the "no guns" memo, a mass shooting breaks out in a King Soopers, and now the Giffords Foundation gets to have one of their people help lead the gun control push in Washington.

Full audio with GOA's Mike Hammond: