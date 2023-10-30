It’s Not The Gun, It’s The Parties And Lack Of Parenting

They always blame the weapon, even though they really know the answer.

There were two shootings over the weekend which ended in tragedy.

The one here in Billings involved a 16-year-old boy who got into an argument at a get-together and ended up shooting an 18-year-old at 2:50 in the morning. A 16-year-old at 2:50 in the morning.

The other was in Tampa.

A shooting in the Miami party zone which has a reputation as a place you don't want to be late at night. Police say two groups, whatever that means (not Boy Scout groups, I'm sure) got into it.

Shots rang out, numerous were hurt, and two were killed. One of those killed was a 14-year-old boy. A 14-year-old boy in the Ybor City area, a rough party zone, was shot at 3 a.m.

A history of teenage shootings.

A boy who was in eighth grade last year was shot at 3 a.m. in a party district and the mayor of Tampa said it's because guns are sold in America. Blame the weapon and never hold irresponsible parenting accountable. Who lets their 16 or 14-year-olds out at 2:50 or 3 am in the morning? Nope, it's always the gun.

Our youth are not getting the supervision and upbringing they need, too many broken families, and the abandonment of faith and family are all contributors to a rising problem. The tool they decide to use is not a factor. If the weapons were not available those kids would have still been out at 3 in the morning. Wake up people we're failing our youth...

See ya tomorrow at 5.