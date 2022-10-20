Montana SOS Calls for Answers on China & Election Software

Bottom Line Up Front: Montana's Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen sent a letter seeking answers on potential connections with China and US election online voting software.

Background: Earlier this week we told you about an election software company in the US that has ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Their top executive was recently arrested. Roy McKenzie with the conservative news website "Western Montana News" reported that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.

According to the Montana Secretary of State's office, the State of Montana no longer has a contract with the company in question. Nonetheless, some questions remained.

If no contract with Konnech- when did that contract end? Are there any existing contracts with companies that are affiliated with Yu or Konnech and the State of Montana? Who is the contract with for electronic voting? What is the oversight? Was the private/personal info of Montanans, particularly those who were serving overseas with the US military compromised as a result of former Sec. of State Linda McCulloch (D-MT) signing a contract with Konnech (if there was a contract)?

Later this week, we got word back from Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen's (R-MT) office that she is seeking additional answers. Her office also shared a copy of a letter back from Votem. Click here for both letters:

