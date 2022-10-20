‘I Wish I Had an Answer But I Don’t': Paul Comments on Saddening Billings Violence

So do you still feel safe in town?

It seems that every day now we have some kind of violent crime occur somewhere. It's not just happening in what used to be called the bad part of town.

Just last night there was a triple shooting out on Murphy Lane that left three people dead. The night before there was a stabbing that left one man injured and police have the suspect in custody. It goes on and on.

People are being sprayed with pepper spray and robbed while out for a walk. Instances of road rage now seem to be escalating. The number of people on the streets are noticeably rising and drug use is continuing to rise as well.

Billings Police Department Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media loading...

So what do we have to do to turn this around? More jail space? Stricter enforcement of the laws that are already on the books? More police on the streets? No one seems to have the answer to a problem that we didn't have years ago.

These types of stories were few and far between but these are some of the things that naturally come with the growth of a town. And yes, compared to other places Billings is still a town and not a city. But we are seeing the city problems now that others have been dealing with.

I wish I had an answer but I don't and until we can get over this new woke-ism crap where you have to worry about hurting someone's feelings or offending them, labeling them as a problem you name it, it will never go away. There are just some bad people out there and no matter what we do, what program we offer, or how we try to accept the blame for their position, I don't think it's going to stop.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.