A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website.

Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the Montana Television Network. According to the jail roster for the MCDF, the 29 year old was still behind bars as of Friday afternoon. No other details are available. (*Update: shortly before publishing this article Nerbovig was reported as being released from jail at 3:15 p.m.)

Calls and emails have been placed with the Missoula Police Department, the Missoula County Attorney's office, and with the TV station in Helena for more information.

According to the KTVH-TV website:

Ashley Nerbovig is one-half of MTN News’ state politics reporting team. Before swapping to broadcast reporting, her articles appeared in publications such as the Detroit Free Press, The Marshall Project and most Montana papers. During the 2020 Presidential Election she covered mis- and disinformation trends in Michigan.

More recently I've noticed Nerbovig's byline covering the very contentious Montana Supreme Court race between Justice Ingrid Gustafson and James Brown, the Chairman of the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC).

Here's what I find ironic:

Nerbovig's reporting has appeared to favor Gustafson, who is considered to be the more liberal and the more soft on crime candidate in the Montana Supreme Court race, while James Brown is the more conservative candidate. While Nerbovig has been quick to paint James Brown as the Republican-backed Supreme Court candidate, she has simultaneously downplayed the Democrat party officials and dark money organizations that are backing Gustafson.

The "pinned" tweet at the top of her Twitter profile very clearly can be seen as a shot at James Brown. Here it is:

Here is Dave Skinner's latest piece on the "zombie money" in Montana's Supreme Court race: