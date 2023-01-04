“Montana Talks” Live from the Capitol in Helena on Friday
Montana lawmakers were sworn into the legislature on Monday for the 2023 legislative session, and we'll be there with our LIVE show from the Montana capitol for Friday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint.
This Friday, our friends from the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association (MECA) are hosting their "Co-Op Days at the Capitol" event, featuring co-op members from all across Montana. We'll be set up inside the capitol rotunda if you want to come down and say hello.
I imagine we will be talking energy, electric reliability, lineman safety, and more.
We caught up with our friends from MECA last summer during their midyear meeting in Eureka, Montana.
I know one lawmaker, State Sen. Mike Cuffe (R-Eureka) is hoping to get a resolution in support of the Lower Snake River Dams across the finish line in this 2023 legislative session. We talked about the significance of those dams to the Western part of the state when we were near Eureka last summer. We also got to see the US-Canada border by boat! I just wish I had thought to bring a bottle of Devil's Brigade Whiskey for the trip. We also got to see the incredible marina and concert venue on Lake Koocanusa.
LISTEN LIVE Friday morning for "Co-op Days at the Capitol" on the following stations statewide from 9-10 a.m.
