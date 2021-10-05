Montana Wildfire Near Lewistown Grows to Over 7,000 Acres

A new wildfire that started early Monday morning (10/4) in Fergus County continues to grow in size according to the latest update from InciWeb.

Located in the South Moccasin Mountain Range just northwest of Lewistown, the fire was discovered just after midnight on Monday and has grown to 7,000 acres, according to the 1pm update.

Credit: Kevin Conners

Fire behavior is "extreme" and emergency crews are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area. If you are driving near the wildfire area you are asked to "please reduce speeds and be mindful of any posted signs restricting access or calling for alternate routes."

Denton Highway (MT-81) is currently closed from mile marker 24.8 to 42, and that includes the US-191 junction with MT-81.

Credit: Kevin Conners

The Fergus County DES reported via Facebook that zero percent of the wildfire had been contained as of 8 pm last night (Monday 10/4), with at least 50 personnel on-site battling the blaze.

Credit: Kevin Conners

Current the ignition cause for the South Moccasin fire is undetermined.

Fire relief supplies are currently being collected at the former Cooler Barn indoor arena at 74 Meadow Brook Drive.

Bread, lunch meat, sliced cheese, granola, energy bars, bags of chips welcome plus hands to make sandwiches. We will also collect life savers, cough drops, eye wash, baby/bath wipes, snacks. -Jennifer Saunders from Fergus Extension via Facebook

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

