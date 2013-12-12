We're beyond excited to announce that Montgomery Gentry has been added to the 2014 Headwaters Country Jam lineup!

Montgomery Gentry joins the already-announced LoCash Cowboys, Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, Sammy Kershaw and local bands The High Rollers and Gord Bamford, to make 2014 perhaps the best Country Jam yet!

The duo has had 14 Top 10 singles, including five No. 1 singles with "Something to be Proud Of," "If You Ever Stop Loving Me," "Lucky Man," "Back When I Knew It" and "Roll With Me."

The 2014 Jam will take place June 26-28 at The Bridge in Three Forks, Montana. Tickets and camping are now on sale and make the perfect stocking stuffer!

The three-day festival has brought in high caliber stars including Eric Church, The Charlie Daniels Band, Eli Young Band, Tracy Lawrence, The Bellamy Brothers, Pat Green, Blackhawk, Luke Bryan, Lonestar, Colin Raye, Emerson Drive, John Anderson, Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt, Mark Wills, Deana Carter, Little Texas and many more.

Besides the live music, festival-goers can enjoy horse shoe tournaments, dance contests, mechanical bull riding as well as food and merchandise vendors. We still have more lineup announcements in store for you. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to be the first to know when new announcements are made!

See you at The Bridge!