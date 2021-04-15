More Veterans Vaccine Clinics in Montana

The Montana Veterans Administration Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduling Moderna vaccinations around the state for Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients. The Department of Veteran's Affairs has expanded the program to include all Veterans, regardless of their VA health care enrollment status, along with Veteran spouses, caregivers and some beneficiaries.

Veterans who have not yet received vaccinations are encouraged to call the MTVAHCS to schedule an appointment at 877-468-8386 and select Option 2, and then select Option 2. Non-veterans who are eligible to receive a MTVAHCS vaccine can sign up online. After registering online, the Montana Health Care Service will contact the non-enrolled Veterans, spouses and caregivers to schedule an appointment.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose inoculation and the second dose will be scheduled on the day you receive your first shot. The vaccine clinics are in Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula. The Missoula vaccinations will be at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic at 2697 Palmer Street on Tuesday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with walk-in appointments (based on availability) from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The other clinics are: Bozeman April 16 (9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), Helena April 17 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Billings April 22 and April 29 (8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.), and Kalispell April 27 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.).

In a news release, MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman said, "We are excited to help bring COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans' family members and caregivers. We've seen the peace of mind and security these vaccines have brought to Montana's Veterans, and we are happy we can help create safety from the pandemic in homes and communities across Montana."