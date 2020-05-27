Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at His Mug Shot After Public Intoxication Arrest

Morgan Wallen has a big grin on his face in a new Instagram Stories selfie shared so fans would have something else to look at, other than his recently-released mugshot. The "Chasin' You" hitmaker was arrested on Saturday (May 23) for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Wallen's downtown arrest came after he was kicked out of Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk and Steakhouse on Broadway, the main tourist strip in Nashville. He was released a few hours later on $500 bond, and on Sunday, Wallen apologized.

His mug shot was released by Metro Nashville Police soon after, with ABC affiliate WKRN being among the first to share it.

Wednesday night's (May 27) picture on Instagram Stories snap finds him grinning. "Just wanted another pic out there that's not my mugshot," he jokes.

The singer and previous Taste of Country RISERS pick first came to national attention by competing on The Voice in 2014, and he's scored a string of No. 1 hits beginning in 2017 with his collaboration on "Up Down" with Florida Georgia Line, continuing with "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You." He recently released a new single titled "More Than My Hometown" from his upcoming second project on Big Loud Records.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Wallen was slated to open Jason Aldean's We Back Tour this summer. After being released on bond, Wallen shared a photo of himself with Kid Rock and the caption "Fresh Out," although it's not clear when it was taken. The newcomer is wearing a black T-shirt in that photo, but a white shirt in his mug shot.

