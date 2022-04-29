Movie About Mules Who Stuffed Ballot Boxes is Coming

I'm almost afraid to watch it. This morning we played the audio to the movie trailer for  2000 Mules. This new movie will not get the publicity it should for obvious reasons.

This is an investigative documentary based on information that has been collected through technology and government footage during the election. Mules were used to stuff ballot boxes around the key states during the 2020 election.

This movie is going to create a firestorm in Washington and everything will be done to stop its acceleration to the public. Just like the Movie 33 told the true story of Benghazi it will be too little too late but people need to know.

 

The sad part is the Government agencies had this footage and other GPS tracking of these mules and silenced it, that's the real crime. No matter what there are still people who can watch actual footage and refuse to believe what their eyes are seeing. This is one I want to see with my own eyes.

And last but not least our prayers were answered with some blessed moisture this week. It hasn't got us out of the woods yet dealing with the drought but it sure is a good start. Frost-free day is coming up so get those gardens ready and don't forget to put some manure down.

Buy the steer manure that they sell at the Depot. Because people believe it's better than heifer manure which is a bunch of BS that people are buying anyway. How do they separate it anyway when they put it in the bag? Just a pet peeve of mine.

Have a good weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5

