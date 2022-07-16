NASCAR driver Bobby East, a three-time US Auto Club champion, has died at the age of 37. Deadline reports that East died on Wednesday (July 13) after a transient man stabbed him during an altercation at a gas station in Westminster, Calif.

According to Deadline's report, 27-year-old Trent William Millsap stabbed East in the chest as he was fueling his vehicle. Additional reporting from TMZ describes Millsap as a "drifter," adding that he and East got into an argument at the gas station at around 6PM Wednesday evening.

There are no details yet as to the subject of the argument, but it ended when Millsap allegedly stabbed East in the chest with a sharp object.

“Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury,” a police statement reports.

Millsap reportedly also stabbed another man at the station, according to Deadline. TMZ reports that he had an outstanding warrant and that he frequented motels around Westminster, which is normally considered a safe area. He fled the scene and was considered armed and dangerous.

An update from TMZ on Saturday (July 16) reports that a SWAT team acting on a tip executed a search warrant at an apartment in the area of Anaheim on Friday (July 15). Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Millsap died in an officer-involved shooting while police were attempting to take him into custody, and that the shooting is the subject of an investigation from the Orange County District Attorney.

Born on Dec. 18, 1984, in Torrance, Calif., Bobby East was the son of USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East. He became involved in racing early and went on to race in USAC, ARCA and NASCAR races. In addition to his three US Auto Club wins, he also won SAC Silver Crown championships in 2012 and again in 2013.