One of Nicolas Cage’s Montana Films Will Be Released in 2022

Over the last couple of years, we've been living through a period that I have come to dub, "The Cageassaince."

Nicolas Cage is one of my favorite actors, but for a long time there, he was stuck doing a lot of small, crummy movies that nobody was seeing (though there are definitely some gems in there if you seek them out - rent The Trust!). And then in 2018, he got one of the greatest roles of his career in Mandy, then appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, followed up in 2020 with the terrific horror movie Color Out of Space, and now has legitimate Oscar buzz for his role in 2021's Pig.

Just watch this scene and tell me he shouldn't win every award for this movie:

So of course, I was very excited when the news came through that Nicolas Cage was coming to Montana to film two westerns back-to-back. And now, we've finally got some word on when we might see at least one of them.

Saban Films Has Picked Up Both of Nicolas Cage's Films For Distribution

According to a story from Deadline, Saban Films has picked up the distribution rights for both The Old Way and Butcher's Crossing, the two films Nicolas Cage shot in Montana. And while we don't have word on when we might see Butcher's Crossing yet, it looks like they're setting The Old Way to release sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022. So, you can expect to see the movie between October and December.

And if you want to learn more about what Cage's experience in Montana was like, a story he was telling about filming Butcher's Crossing was going viral just a few weeks ago.

