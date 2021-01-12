The Governor has nominated a former senior director with a Kalispell-based tech firm, and a north-central Montana native, to lead the Department of Commerce.

According to a Monday (1/11) press release, Governor Greg Gianforte announced Scott Osterman as his nominee for the Director of the Montana Department of Commerce.

Osterman was most recently in the role of senior director of business unit operations at Applied Materials in Kalispell, and also served as a senior executive at several Fortune 500 companies that were in the "semiconductor, automobile, and high-tech hardware and software industries," according to the press release.

Getting our economy going again, getting Montana open for business, and getting Montanans back to work and thriving in good-paying jobs require a strong leader at the Department of Commerce. With his extensive experience in business development and management, Scott will be an outstanding leader for the department. -Governor Greg Gianforte

According to the press release, Osterman has business experience that includes "strategic planning, rapid growth initiatives, operations, sales, market development, and turnaround execution."

Two Chamber of Commerce CEO's in our state have "welcomed" the nomination of Osterman, according to the Governor's press release, with President of the Montana Chamber of Commerce Todd O'Hair saying Osterman is "a true businessman from a leading-edge high-tech manufacturing company in Montana."

I’m honored to accept this opportunity to market, promote, and serve our great state and its people, and I look forward to responsibly and sustainably developing the tremendous potential of Montana. We are at a unique inflection point to grow the Montana economy in new ways, as well as to build on our traditional industries. -Scott Osterman, Nominee for Director of the Montana Department of Commerce.

