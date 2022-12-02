Friday Fragments from Mark: Eye Surgery, MT Gov.’s Note, and Vacation Time

It was an interesting week. For me, it included a doctor's office visit and some minor eye surgery. I've never had to watch a syringe headed for my eye. And instead of projecting letters on the wall, this doctor uses technology. I told him that was a modern "eye" pad. Pa dum pum.

And after they work on your eyes, they suggest no strenuous activity for 7-10 days. Hey, doctor's orders.

Both Paul and I got nice notes from the governor concerning Flakesgiving. Normally the only mail I get from a public official is a notice for jury duty.

We learned this week that teams that get playoff spots don't get them based solely on their number of wins and losses. And we also got a call from an angry listener (who we assume is a Griz fan) who was upset about us not covering a story that we didn't know about. I hope both teams win this weekend.

There are Christmas strolls in Huntley and Red Lodge this weekend.

It's also the Roaddogs Toy Run. Their big bash is at the Elks Club Friday night. Then the parade of bikes goes "kickstands up" at noon.

If you've never seen the endless line of bikes, you really ought to find a place to park anywhere along Broadwater Avenue and watch them roll by. All money they raise goes to buy toys.

And we're almost coming up to vacation time. I don't have any firm vacation plans. But I'm excited that I won't be writing articles for a few weeks.

