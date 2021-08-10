NY Rep Talks Cuomo, AOC on Montana Talks from The Flathead

Cuomo's out.

We talked Cuomo, AOC, and more as New York Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) joined us on our statewide radio talk show, Montana Talks. Tenney was in Montana over the weekend supporting former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's Congressional run.

I was able to catch up with Rep. Tenney on Monday morning from Whitefish, just before she flew back home to New York. Here's what was very interesting, as I replayed the audio on Tuesday morning, our listeners heard her speculate on if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) would resign "today." Less than 10 minutes later, the national news announced that Cuomo was indeed stepping down.

Here's the full audio:

Here was one of my questions to Rep. Tenney: why did it take this, the sexual harassment allegations, to force Cuomo out of office? This is the guy who forced COVID patients into nursing homes, lied about it, and buried the evidence, and THAT didn't get him thrown out of office?

Rep. Tenney: This guy has been abusing power and hurting New Yorkers for a decade. And yes, the democrats have never had the strength to stand up to him. This is the first time I've actually seen them do something, and I think it's because he's such a liability to the Democrats nationally and in New York that they want him out of the way.

What about AOC, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY)? Is she a sideshow that the media just likes to give attention to, or is she actually calling the shots in the Democrat party?

Rep. Tenney: She's basically a younger, better looking, female version of Bernie Sanders, who by the way-if the Democrats don't believe that this type of person is running our country- he is the chair of the budget committee, a guy who is against free market capitalism, against the type of government we have- and he's running our budget committee, which is why you're seeing a trillion dollar infrastructure package, followed by a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which incredibly should not be passed by our legislature in Washington. So AOC is not an accident. She is a dime a dozen in New York. There are many people that believe in exactly what she believes in. They've thought about it for a long time. She has been very successful in 18 and 20 in removing what I call progressive Democrats, and replace them with this, these so called justice Democrats, who are very far left and embrace communism and socialism. This is not an accident. It's happening across our nation. I have 11 colleges and universities in my district in rural upstate New York. And those are basically incubators for communists thought.