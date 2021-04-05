Ohana Poke Opens Downtown Billings Location

Billings was introduced to a new poke restaurant in 2019 when Ohana Poke opened in West Park Promenade. Today, (4/5) the owners opened a second location in downtown Billings, at 2223 Montana Ave, Suite #104. If you've never had poke, do yourself a flavor and give it a shot.

A couple of years ago, my family got to experience our first trip to Hawaii. It was amazing. The beach, the scenery, the drinks, the people... everything I'd ever imagined about Hawaii was even better than I had dreamed. It truly is paradise and one of my favorite things about the island was the food.

Most of the meals we ate in Hawaii were not fancy, although everything was very expensive. In fact, 90% of our meals were served in styrofoam containers. One dish I saw advertised everywhere is called “poke.” Naturally, I had to try it.

A rookie mistake is pronouncing poke the wrong way. It's pronounced "poh-keh," not poke. Two syllables. Traditionally, it's a bowl of rice with raw or marinated tuna or other seafood. It usually comes with a variety of local vegetables on top with some special sauces. It is very delicious.

After a “very soft” opening over the weekend, downtown Ohana Poke is now open in the large, historic brick building on Montana Avenue, once home to a grocery store and an old restaurant called Spaghetti Depot. Allegedly haunted, according to a 2015 Billings Gazette article, the building was renovated by Griffin Development in 2017 and is currently home to Asylum Distillery and a handful of professional offices.

Owner Tyrell Crowell said they’re looking forward to serving downtown Billings and are excited to get the large patio area ready for outdoor summer dining options. Beer and wine offerings will be coming soon and Crowell said they’re planning on having a dedicated parking spot on the Montana Ave side of the building for delivery service drivers and to-go order pickups.

In other downtown Billings news, Kibler and Kirch is hosting a new pop-up space called Kibler and Kirch Presents, with a rotating selection of fun, unique businesses. The first to occupy the N. Broadway space will be The Flowerie, according to an Instagram post from Downtown Billings. It opens Friday (4/9).

