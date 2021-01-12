Lil Nas X's 2019 smash, "Old Town Road" — specifically, the remix version featuring Billy Ray Cyrus — has become the most Platinum-certified song in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America.

The country-rap crossover hit marked the milestone on Jan. 9, as reported by Billboard. It was then that Lil Nas' and Billy Ray's "Old Town Road" reached 14-times Platinum status in the U.S. for moving 14 million equivalent song units. Impressively, it's the most ever for a single in all of RIAA history.

Both artists celebrated the achievement on social media, thanking listeners for empowering the record-breaking feat and marveling at the fact that the song had amassed the most Platinum certifications ever.

"OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM!" Lil Nas X enthusiastically signaled to his millions of followers last week. "MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!" (He shared the all-caps announcement with a repost of a video meme that's been making the rounds, created by Instagram user Dylan Locke, that features a photo of a young Lil Nas donning camouflage military wear.)



"Incredible," Cyrus added across his own social media outposts. "I'm speechless. ['Old Town Road'] is now 14x Platinum and the most certified song in music history. Thank YOU!"

The "Old Town Road" version featuring Cyrus has steadily climbed the certification ranks since it emerged in April 2019. (The original "Old Town Road" was first released in December 2018.) Last October, the remix achieved the RIAA Diamond certification for going 10-times Platinum.

"Old Town Road" has now surpassed other top-selling, multi-Platinum U.S. singles from the digital era. Right behind it is John Legend's "All of Me," followed by "Despacito" from Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — both are 13-times Platinum. At 12-times Platinum are songs such as "Firework" (Katy Perry), "Thinking Out Loud" (Ed Sheeran), "Closer" (The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey) and others.

In the time of solely physical sales, hits such as Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" and Los del Rio's "Macarena" each reached 4-times Platinum. Before those, others to make the same mark included the historic "We Are the World" collaboration and Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog" / "Don't Be Cruel."