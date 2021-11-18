Oliver is Looking for a Billings Family Who Will Love Him

Our featured Wet Nose this week is Oliver. He's a one-year-old Border Collie mix who is waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Oliver is good with kids and other dogs, but he won't do well with cats. If he sounds like a good fit for your family and you would like to find out more about adoption, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Irwin the Heeler mix has been adopted.

Credit: YVAS

A couple of Wet Noses are still waiting to find their person at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, including Milk Dud the 7-year old Kelpie mix.

The longest stay dog at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is Bambino. He's a Lab / German Shepherd mix that's been at YVAS for over 100 days, and here's what they have to say about him:

Bambino is too smart for his own good, and will need a home with a very secure yard – as he can climb 6 foot chain link, and jump anything shorter. He’s assumed to have been a rez dog, so not wanting to stay in one place, always on the move – has been his thing.. so an active home that can bring him along on outdoor adventures (while he’s leashed, so he doesn’t take off!) is in his best interest. He can be picky of other dogs, but seems to do well with dogs smaller than him. Bambino would probably do best in a kitty free home, but wouldn’t mind a home with kiddos as long as they can handle his jumpy tendencies.

To meet Bambino, or get some further details of adoption, CLICK HERE.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom