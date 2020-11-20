Operation Warm is underway for 2020 with Townsquare Media Billings (including 103.7 The Hawk, Cat Country 102.9, News Talk 95.5 and 97.1 Kiss FM). We love seeing the generosity of the Billings community when it comes to helping those in times of need.

We've teamed up with Norpac Sheet Metal to help provide warm coats and blankets for those who may be experiencing difficult times this year. No one deserves to be cold. You can drop off new or gently used coats and blankets at eight locations around Billings:

Coats are needed for all ages and sizes for men, women and children. Warm, cozy blankets are also needed. Look for these boxes inside drop-off locations.

Townsquare Media Billings

Each time you make a donation, you can enter to win a fabulous prize from Fred's Appliance. A new LG washer and dryer set, valued at over $2,000. Prize description:

LG 4.5 ft. Ultra Large Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer Model# WM3700HVA retail priced at $1199.00 and LG Appliances 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled SteamDryer retail priced at $1099.00

Drop off donations now until Jan 3rd, 2021. Winner of the washer and dryer set will be announced on the radio on January 11th and winner will be notified by phone. Thank you for giving and helping keep Billings warm this winter.

Norpac Sheet Metal is #1 for Heating and Cooling and has been serving the Billings community since 1998. Contact them for all of your residential or commercial HVAC needs.