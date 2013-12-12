Ouch! Snake Bites Man in the Worst Place Imaginable

There’s no good time to have a snake bite your penis, but one poor fella had it happen at one incredibly inopportune moment.

Kwabena Nkrumah, 34, was doing his business on the toilet last week when a rather large black snake slithered up and bit his penis.

Nkrumah started screaming ‘snake, snake, snake,’ which led to other people fleeing the john the way beachgoers bolted from the water in ‘Jaws.’

Nkrumah went to the hospital to be treated, but has since been released. It's not clear if he tried to convince doctors to give him some pills to constipate him for life.

[Mirror]