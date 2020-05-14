Pay Attention Montana: Look What Happened in Wisconsin

According to the Associated Press, the Wisconsin Supreme Court just stripped their governor of his actions to limit the freedoms of their citizens. They ruled that people can not be held hostage to travel restrictions, group sizes, business openings etc. Simply stated, it means these governors are infringing on your liberties and freedoms and do not have the authority to do so. I'm hoping someone in Montana will get a court hearing and finally put a stop to the liberal dictator running our state. Maybe one of the 100,000 who has lost their job will get their day in court.