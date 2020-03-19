PBR announced today they are cancelling three upcoming Unleash The Beast events, one that was planned for Billings.

In light of U.S. and global health authority guidelines regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), PBR has announced the cancellation of the following Unleash The Beast events: Billings Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires, event set to take place at First Interstate Arena – MetraPark on Friday, April 17, Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 in Billings, Montana.

The Unleash The Beast event was also cancelled in Sioux Falls and Albuquerque.

For those who already purchased tickets, here are the details about receiving a refund from MetraPark:

If you paid by credit card, your tickets will be refunded the face value minus ticket handling fees automatically. This process may take approximately two weeks. If you purchased tickets with cash, you may receive a cash refund of the face value. Box Office hours are currently 10 am-5 pm Monday through Saturday-subject to change. If you have any other questions or concerns, please call MetraPark Box Office at 406.256.2422

Western Security Bank announced they will be closing their lobbies beginning tomorrow (Friday, March 20) to promote social distancing.

Lobbies will remain closed until further notice, but "drive-up facilities will remain open during regular drive-up banking hours." Customers will continue to have access to their accounts. Customers can still set up appointments with bankers, lenders, and other Western Security team members by calling their branch.

Western Security Bank takes the health and safety of our customers seriously. We will continue to keep you informed via our website regarding the impact of COVID-19 on banking operations as the situation changes.

