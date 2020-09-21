Pickleball Has Arrived in Billings, Here’s How to Play

During a ribbon cutting last week at the new Pickleball courts at Lillis Park, Mayor Bill Cole said that "Pickleball is one of, if not the fastest growing sport in the United States, and you're all part of it."

The mayor commented on some stats he found on Google regarding Pickleball that showed the number of courts dedicated to the sport is increasing by about 30 percent each year, and Billings is joining the trend.

The City of Billings Park and Recreation Department repurposed two former tennis courts at Lillis Park, into six regulation Pickleball courts that are 20 feet by 44 feet in size.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

According to Pickleball.com, here are some basics of playing the game:

The ball is served diagonally (starting with the right-hand service-square), and points can only be scored by the side that serves.

Players on each side must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed, and there is a seven-foot no-volley zone on each side of the net, to prevent “spiking.”

The server continues to serve, alternating service courts, until he or she faults.

The first side scoring eleven points and leading by at least two points wins.

Pickleball can be played as singles, or doubles.

Here's a YouTube video that is less than 3 minutes long, and shows the basics of Pickleball:

Billings Parks and Recreation will be offering Beginner Adult Pickleball lessons beginning next Tuesday, September 29 at Lillis Park beginning at 1pm. Lessons will also be held on Wednesday, September 30, according to the Billings Parks and Recreation Facebook page.