Pizza Hut To Aid Those Stricken By Montana’s Flooding Problems

The rains from last night exasperated Montana's flooding problems with water again cutting off access to Roundup from the south. There are a couple of stories daily about problems associated with the flooding. Layoffs, damage to homes and businesses, muddied roadways, and the now melting snow pack have made the challenge of fighting Montana flooding even more difficult.

Pizza Hut restaurants all across Montana are hosting a Red Cross flood relief benefit Wednesday. Getting involved is easy. Simply place an order at any Pizza Hut restaurant June 8, and 10 percent of your bill goes to the Local Red Cross. Cat Country is encouraging listeners to get involved with the drive.

Pizza Hut has 40 stores and over 900 employees in the state. All dine in, carry out, or delivery orders will help the Red Cross aid people and businesses affected by Montana's flooding.

The map below shows the locations of the four Billings area Pizza Hut's.