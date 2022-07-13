Pizza Hut on Grand Ave. in Billings is Flattened. What’s Next?

I don't know anybody that doesn't like pizza. Myself included. And as I was cruising down Grand Avenue yesterday I was surprised to see that the "Hut" across from West Park Plaza was gone.

So I posted it on my Facebook page and got all kinds of comments. Many didn't know that it had closed. And another predicted a casino/coffee kiosk/bank would replace the restaurant.

Pizza Hut Grand Ave Billings Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

I worked at a Pizza Hut when I was in high school. I'm talking way back. I worked there before they offered Sicilian pan pizza, stuffed crust pizza, P'zones, or wings. I know. I'm old.

When I was there the taco pizza was made with a bean sauce instead of tomato. And when we worked the day shift you had to make the dough for thin and crispy and thick and chewy. And you also had to boil the spaghetti and cavatini pasta. Ah, the memories.

I have to admit that I haven't eaten at a Pizza Hut in a long time. My favorite location here in town was always the one on North 27th by the hospitals. That one felt more "homey" tucked into that neighborhood.

I eat a lot less pizza now than I did forty years ago. I think for most of us the brand of pizza you eat has a lot to do with your location. I live close to Ra Ra's, so I get their pizza a lot. That's if we aren't at Godfather's for the taco pizza.

I'll leave you with one little Pizza Hut trivia tidbit. The two brothers that started the company named it Pizza Hut because their sign would only hold eight letters, according to Pizza Hut Hut Life.