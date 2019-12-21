Planners and Calendars to Start 2020 Off Right

As Amazon Associates, we early on qualifying purchases.

In a world dominated by technology, there’s still something to be said for good old-fashioned notebooks and calendars that won’t die of a battery shortage. Whether you're looking to get more organized, keep track of your sprawling to-do list or just need a little something to stay inspired there's definitely a planner out there for you. Browse through this shortlist of some of the best planners and calendars available and prepare to have your best year yet!

I've always preferred wire-bound planners because they always lay flat and that's why this chic yet simple option is my first pick. It's large, high-quality pages cover one week per two page spread with ruled planning space for each day, and each month is tabbed and consists of unruled daily blocks and a flanking "To Do" section to help keep you on-track and organized.

Bring some sass to your planning with this 'Busy AF' 2020 weekly/monthly view planner, organizer and diary that really sends a message to everyone that sees it. Sized down to be totally portable (8"x10") and constructed to last through even your busiest days, this planner promises to get you through everything 2020 might throw at ya.

A must-have for any entrepreneur, the SELF Journal is backed by science, success psychology and Shark Tank star Daymond John. Loaded with tried-and-true templates and tools, this powerful and undated 13-week planner guides you to set, plan, and track progress towards your biggest goals.

Bullet journaling is the trendiest way to keep track of your schedule, goals, and to-do lists all while putting your creativity and art skills on display. With 12 sheets of stencils and 10 fine-tip colorful pens along with thick, durable paper designed to resist bleeding, heavy erasing and scrapbooking this journal kit is a dream for any doodler.

This 2020 desktop delight comes straight from #1 New York Times bestselling author Jen Sincero and is full of feisty, funny, and sometimes swear-y advice on how to stay true to you. There's even extra puzzles and trivia on the back of each tear-off page to keep your mind super spry.

Let's hear it for dad jokes! So clever and stupid that you just have to laugh and this particular wall calendar has 16 new dad jokes for your arsenal. If you aren't into dad jokes there are a ton of other hilarious wall calendars out there including two of my own personal favorites: Nuns Having Fun and Pooping Pooches.

I'm not going to lie, this is the wall calendar that I order year after year. It's full of gorgeous illustrations, valuable gardening advice, trivia and folklore. It even includes a “best days” table that tells you when it's best to plant a variety of vegetables according to your regional climate which always comes in handy for a gardener.

If you're the type that likes to start fresh each month you really can't go wrong with a whiteboard wall calendar. This particular kit from Navy Penguin comes with everything you need to decorate your clean slate including magnetic markers, a dry eraser and magnets and both push-pins to help keep you uber organized month in and month out.

This vintage-style wooden perpetual calendar is both stylish and practical, adding a touch of elegant organization to any desk, shelf or mantle. With a simple design consisting of month blocks, two large number blocks and days of the weeks' blocks (that all store together nicely) this is sure to become a favorite accessory year after year.

