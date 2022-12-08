From The Breakfast Flakes: Happy Holidays &#038; Thank You, Montana

From The Breakfast Flakes: Happy Holidays & Thank You, Montana

Since this is the last work day for us this year before we go on holiday, I wanted to move my Friday Fragments to Thursday.

Last week I forgot to mention the passing of Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac. I always thought that she was underrated, she was in such a great band.

This week Kirstie Alley passed unexpectedly.

I don't know who the poor guy was that had to wrap all of the parking meters downtown. But thank you. It's a very festive touch. Yes, parking is free downtown for the holidays.

Good luck to the Montana State Football team. Go Bobcats.

And thank yous are due: This community has been incredibly supportive every time that we've asked you for support. Thanks for your donations during the St Judes Radiothon today and tomorrow.

Thank you for your money and your labor during Flakesgiving every year. We're only able to do Flakesgiving on the scale that we do because of the massive support we get from our listeners. You don't have that amount of dinners available without quite a bit of help.

I hope you were one of the people at the Flakes Trip giveaway at the Powderhorn. That was a good time. The old owner Marlin stopped by. We got to know him and his wife when they traveled with us. And he had just lost his wife, who was quite a lady.

We recently signed on stay on the air for two more years. And we're fortunate to be able to do so. Not everybody in this line of work gets to choose when their last day of work is.

Happy holidays. I hope you're as blessed in your life as I feel I am in mine.

See you in January.

