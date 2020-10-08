Police Thwart Plan to Kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the alleged plot against her saying, ""I’ll be honest. I never could have imagined anything like this."

She also thanked law enforcement in Michigan who worked to thwart the plot against her: "My husband and I are grateful for everyone who puts themselves in harms way to keep us safe."

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.): In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against an additional seven men - bringing the total number of men charged to thirteen.

The additional men and charges are as follows:

Paul Bellar, 21 (Milford): Providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership, and felony firearm.

Sean Fix, 38 (Belleville): Providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearm.

Eric Molitor, 36 (Cadillac): Providing material support for a terrorist act and felony firearms.

Michael Null, 38 (Plainwell): Providing material support for a terrorist act and felony firearms.

William Null, 38 (Shelbyville): Providing material support for a terrorist act and felony firearms.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42 (Munith): threat of terrorism, gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts, felony firearm.

Governor Whitmer is expected to speak on the situation in a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: A disturbing story coming out of Michigan today, as police have announced that they thwarted an attempt by a group that they are referring to as a "militia" to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Six men were arrested Thursday morning following a raid on a home in Hartland, according to the Detroit News. All six men face federal charges in relation to the plot.

The men have been identified as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, according to WOOD-TV8. All of the men are from Michigan with the exception of Croft. The men were part of a militia group they called the "Wolverine Watchmen".

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, along with officials from the Michigan State Police, the FBI, and U.S. Attorneys from both Detroit and Grand Rapids are set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.

WOOD-TV8 reports that the men were allegedly angry about the restrictions set in place by Governor Whitmer during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to documents obtained by WOOD,

Fox described it as a ‘Snatch and grab, man. Grab the (expletive) Governor. Just grab the (expletive). Because that that point, we do that, dude — it’s over

The men then planned to take her to Wisconsin and put her on "trial" for treason.

Several Michigan lawmakers have posted their thanks to law enforcement and their support of Governor Whitmer on social media.

While former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has not publicly said anything, his daughter Kelsey took to Twitter to remind everyone that politicians are human: