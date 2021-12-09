Puppies Rescued from Billings Snowbank Need a Forever Home

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 10-week old German Shepherd mix. Her name is Hokey Pokey, and she's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

According to the staff at YVAS, three German Shepherd mix puppies were found in a snowbank covered in quills. There are 2 males, and a female that will be available for adoption beginning this Friday (12/10) at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

If you want to get more details about adopting Hokey Pokey, or the other two German Shepherd mix puppies, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is going to spread some holiday cheer for the animals in the shelter still looking for their forever homes. Stop by and stuff their stocking with toys, treats, and items that will bring love to these furbabies.

The HOWLiday giving trees are now on display at several area businesses. Stop by and pull a tag to gift the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter with a much-needed item this holiday season.

See the trees at Texas Roadhouse, Aspinwall, Shipton's Big R, Big Sky Coffee, and at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

To see the other DOGS who are looking for homes at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

View the CATS that are waiting to be adopted at YVAS by clicking HERE.

