Introducing the Radio Texas Live Legends Podcast

Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson and Kacey Musgraves are nationally known stars in 2021, but once upon a time each was at a turning point in his or her career. Actually, for these three artists — and all eight featured on the Radio Texas Live Legends podcast — it was more of a launching point.

The newest Townsquare Media Network podcast finds Radio Texas, Live! with Buddy Logan host Buddy Logan reliving moments with some of his favorite guests from more than a decade's worth of interviews. These sharply produced, archival interviews spotlight singers and songwriters set to make a big impact on music in Texas and beyond. Ep. 1 drops July 14 and features Musgraves, who at the time was just happy to have a few album cuts, including one that would wind up becoming a big hit for Miranda Lambert.

Radio Texas, Live! with Buddy Logan broadcasts from 101.5 KNUE in Tyler, Texas, and is syndicated on 17 stations in Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, South Dakota, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Logan's radio career sandwiches six years spent in the U.S. Army, but since 2008 he's been as dependable of a Saturday night show as legends like George Strait and Pat Green. Charlie Robison, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Robert Earl Keen, Jason Boland and Cory Morrow are a few artists you'll hear each week, and you can listen online.

This podcast was made for avid fans of Texas and red dirt music, but is accessible for fans of all genres of music. At the core is storytelling, with a twist. You already know how Musgraves, Watson and Johnson's stories end. With the Radio Texas Live Legends podcast, you can hear how they began.

Follow this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and more for episodes every Wednesday through August. Learn what makes a true Radio Texas Live Legend.