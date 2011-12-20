Rascal Flatts Schedule 2012 Cruise Date

Once upon a time cruise ships were a destination for country stars with more grey in their hair than styling wax. Not any longer. Add Rascal Flatts to the list of contemporary artists with a cruise ship date in 2012.

The trio will reportedly play a show aboard the Norwegian Spirit, which sails out of New Orleans, La. for Cozumel, Costa Maya, Mexico and Belize City, Belize on Feb. 26. Tickets for the show will be available to passengers for $50 or $150. The more expensive ticket also comes with access to a private cocktail reception and a photo with the band.

According to Norwegian Cruise Lines, rooms are still available for the cruise, starting at $549 per person.