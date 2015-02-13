Fans who've been eagerly anticipating a new Reba McEntire album won't have much longer to wait.

The country queen has announced the release of an all-new studio album, Love Somebody, on April 14. The album is her first under the auspices of a new deal with Nash Icon, which is a partnership between Big Machine Label Group and Cumulus that aims to return classic country stars to the marketplace.

McEntire announced the news on her website on Friday (Feb. 13).

"We've been working on it a long time and we can’t wait to hear what you think about it," she says. "As you all know, I love looking for songs to record. I've said that many times. Getting to work again with Allison Jones over at Big Machine Label Group, my record label, was a blast! We listened to thousands of songs to find just the right ones for this album."

The upcoming project features McEntire's current single, "Going Out Like That," as well as songs from a diverse collection of Nashville's top songwriters, including Sam Hunt, Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally and Ashley Gorley. There's also a duet with Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles.

"The album has 12 songs and there will be a Target exclusive version with 2 extra tracks," McEntire adds. "Stay tuned for information about a special fan pre-order coming soon! I can’t wait for April!"

Reba McEntire's Love Somebody Track Listing:

1. “Going Out Like That”

2. “Enough” (Feat. Jennifer Nettles)

3. “She Got Drunk Last Night”

4. “Livin’ Ain’t Killed Me Yet”

5. “That’s When I Knew”

6. “I’ll Go On”

7. “Until They Don’t Love You”

8. “Promise Me Love”

9. “Just Like Them Horses”

10. “Love Somebody”

11. “Love Land”

12. “Pray for Peace”

Target Exclusive Tracks

13. “Whatever Way It Hurts the Least”

14. “More Than Just Her Last Name”