Did you know that May is Stroke Awareness Month? A stroke is one of the most debilitating conditions someone can go through. However, there's been massive technological advances that work to prevent or care for people who have had strokes. The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana (RHOM) has acquired some of this new technology and will be showing it off next week in an open demonstration.

The demonstration will show off both robotics and VR technology.

With the addition of this new technology, the RHOM is the first and, so far, the only hospital in the state of Montana to use AI-powered robotics and virtual reality to aid in stroke rehabilitation. These new innovations are the BIONIK InMotion and the REAL y-Series virtual reality rehab tool.

According to a press release for the event, the BIONIK InMotion allows for rehabilitation of motor functions in stroke victims and uses AI to detect slight movements. The REAL y-Series is an immersive virtual reality set-up that allows for rehab of cognitive abilities, speech, and movement.

The demonstration is open to the public.

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana is holding this demonstration Tuesday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. at their building at 3572 Hesper Road in Billings. A food truck will be present, along with interviews with patients and clinicians. The event is free to attend, and will be done in an open house format.

Medicine has advanced an incredible amount, so it's pretty awesome to know that there is a great option for those who suffered from a stroke and need state-of-the-art physical rehabilitation. If you'd like more information regarding the event, contact the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana.

