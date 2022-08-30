Burn The Point is this Friday, Sept. 2. I love old cars and I even enjoy working on cars and pick-ups at my convenience. I do have a vintage car that would be fun to put in the parade but I usually can't make it in.

Anyone can show their car at the Burn The Point event if it's over 25 years old. Hell, everything I have is older than that except two pickups!

Do you remember how much you paid for your first car or pick-up? I never had a car in high school so I bought my first one here in Montana. It was a 1972 ford F-150 two-wheel drive.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

I paid cash for it, $2,000 and to this day I still pay cash for my vehicles. I constantly hear my dad's voice in the background telling me that if you don't have the money now, you can't afford it.

Get our free mobile app

He bought his first car in 1948, a beautiful blue ford sedan two-door. He paid cash for it and he also never financed an automobile his whole life. In fact, years ago there was no dealer financing anyway, you had to go to a bank to get the money and it wasn't easy. Wow, how things have changed.

It's kind of cool though to see all those older cars parade down the street and relate to where you were in life when that particular car was popular. It brings back great memories no matter your era.

Keep in mind that Burn The Point starts at 6 p.m. downtown this year, different from other years. There will be over 500 entries and should be fun.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.