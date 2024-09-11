Save Billings Lives, Relationships One Less Phone at a Time

The technology that we've got is great a far as convenience goes but I worry about younger folks that spend every waking moment with their faces stuck in their phones.

When I take my daughter to dinner I always tell her that I just want her attention for 45 minutes so we can can spend some quality time together. And at those meals (which is every one) I take a picture of her on her phone and send it to her. It aggravates her, but at least I get her attention for the rest of the meal.

And she's not even as bad as a lot of people I see out for dinner. I'm talking husband and wife, both on their phones with very limited communication between the two. Maybe a "Hey honey, how was your day?" or something crazy like that, where there could be some talking.

It is my personal opinion that phones are the cause of many traffic crashes these days. Now you don't see motorcycle riders on their phones while they are riding. But next time you're driving around town, glance at the cars next you and see how many drivers are on their phones.

A lot of people have those cup holders for phones so they can facetime and talk at the same time. Who thinks that this is a good idea? And if you do that, please turn it down. If I can hear your conversation while we are both stopped at a traffic light with my windows up and AC on, then it's too loud.

I know that Billings has tried to put up traffic cameras a couple of times but the citizens shot it down. But I'm thinking that if we had a couple of motorcycle cops who concentrated on people talking on their phones, we could save some lives.

