There’s a Rhodesian Ridgeback Looking for Home in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week is named Roswell. He's a 2-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Roswell is a sweet boy who is neutered, microchipped, and ready to find his person.

If your family would like to meet him at the shelter or learn more about the steps to adopt, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Our featured Wet Nose from last week has been adopted! It's really no surprise that cute little Leo is now resting comfortably in his forever home.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Our tripod named Skip who was adopted and then back at the shelter has once again found someone who is going to bring him lots of love and attention.

Credit: YVAS Credit: YVAS loading...

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is part of the national 'Clear The Shelters' initiative in an effort to get as many animals as possible adopted by Sunday (8/28).

Those who are looking to adopt through Sunday can name their own price on adoption fees for dogs and cats 7 months or older. Or have adoption fees waived "in exchange for donations of wet cat food, dog/cat collars, and/or leashes."

Obidience class reservations are now open for classes that begin Tuesday, September 6 at 5:30 pm for puppies, and 7 pm for the AKC Canine Good Citizen classes.

For more about the puppy classes, CLICK HERE.

For information about Canine Good Citizen classes, CLICK HERE.

If you would like to find out more about helping the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, whether its to volunteer, foster, or donate, CLICK HERE.

