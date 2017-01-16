Risks Of Living Here

Living in Montana has so many perks that if you lived anywhere else it would ruin your life.

From the scenery to the people and everything in between, we all have a lot to be thankful for here.

If you ever need confirmation on that, just look around, it is not hard to find.

In my short time of living in the Treasure State, I have compiled a list of 5 things that would ruin me if I decided to leave this great state.

No Sales Tax

Most every other state has it. I love being able to go into a store, grab what I need and know exactly what the final price is going to be when I go to check out.

Lack of Population

Montana is the fourth largest state in the country but one of the least populated states. You can go for miles and miles without seeing a single person. I love not feeling crowded.

Sunsets

This state has the most amazing sunsets I have ever seen. Watching the sun go down from the top floor of Crowne Plaza is one of my favorite things to do. They are amazing.

Cherries

I have found some of the best fresh cherries I have ever eaten right here. Leaving and trying to find them anywhere else would be very difficult.

The People

Being greeted with a smile and "How are you doing?" is something you don't find everywhere. I really enjoy meeting kind strangers while walking through the store or down the street.

My advice? Live in Montana at your own risk.