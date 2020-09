This morning we had Greg Gianforte on the show and asked some important questions on his take of current national issues. Our new representative will be dealing with national issues, not just Montana issues. My first question is for a man who is almost 70, and has never shown any interest in politics, why has he decided to run now when he really needs to keep his singing career going to pay off his debts?

$174,000 for life, that's why .......