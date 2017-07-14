It turns out Brett Young is a true romantic, not just in songwriting, but in his life, too. The artist sat down with Producer Amber from Taste of Country Nights recently and shared the most romantic thing he’s ever done, and though he may not be boastful about it, he’s no slouch.

The singer has been dating his girlfriend for six years now, but years ago, on their first dating anniversary, Young didn’t have a lot of money to work with when it came to getting her something special.

“I wanted to do something like an anniversary thing every year, but the first year, I had no money. I was playing bars in southern California,” he recalls.

He didn’t let that hold him back, however.

“I went and got matching sterling silver rings, and I just had our initials and the date we started dating engraved on the inside," Young says. But he didn’t stop there.

“The next year I was doing a little better, so I got a little nicer ring. So it became the thing every year for our anniversary we got matching rings,” he adds.

Keeping with the theme, each year he gets the jewelry engraved with their initials and anniversary date, even when the piece isn't a ring. “A friend of mine started a company called the Giving Keys, so then I got a key with the word ‘love’ on it and got it engraved on the back," he says. The engraving is something that makes the pieces unique and special to them and their relationship, he says, especially because no one else knows it’s there.

“Anybody that didn’t know the difference would just think, ‘Aw cute, they have matching rings,’ but for us, it was always like our anniversary thing," says Young.

The rising star is one of Taste of Country’s RISERS, and he just released a new single called "Like I Loved You" from his debut self-titled record. It’s the third single off the album and follows his newly-minted hit “In Case You Didn’t Know.” The song recently went platinum. Young finished touring with Lee Brice and Justin Moore earlier this year, and he’s on the road with Lady Antebellum and Kelsea Ballerini as part of the trio's You Look Good Tour this summer.

