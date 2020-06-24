The real-life family behind the really successful reality show Duck Dynasty have lived much of their life in front of the cameras. However, when it's time to stop and rest, they head home. In a new series on Today called My Happy Place, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson takes viewers into that home.

And it’s absolutely beautiful.

"My home is probably my favorite place in the world," the 23-year-old reality star and New York Times bestselling author says in the video above. "It is the most peaceful, beautiful home."

Robertson says her mom Korie deserves most of the credit for that indescribable feeling.

"I got to say, my mom did an amazing job with all the design work of it," she states.

From the large kitchen table big enough for the whole family to the deep and plush couch in the living room, it is quite evident that the home is filled with places in which the family can not only congregate, but bond together.

But perhaps the most memorable parts of the home are the little touches one might miss if you are not watching carefully. For example, there are bible verses etched in the floor of the family office.

"The foundation of everything my family does is our faith and literally the foundation of this floor has that incorporated," says the Dancing with the Stars alum. "My mom actually put scriptures on the floor from each of the kids. This is just a little reminder of making sure that God's word is at the forefront and the foundation of everything we do."

Robertson also shows fans around the property, including the tennis court, which was converted into a lavish garden venue for her wedding to Christian Huff in November of 2019.

Take a look inside the Robertson's stunning home in the video at the top of the story.

