Sam Hunt almost bought tickets to Bobby Bones' Million Dollar Show in Nashville on Monday (Jan. 13), but he surprised fans with a two-song performance instead.

The fifth-annual Million Dollar Show — an annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Hospital anchored by (radio personality) Bones — always hosts a variety of announced and unannounced country acts, but a headlining Sam Hunt was by far the biggest surprise of the night.

"I was talking to Sam the other day and he was like, 'Hey, man, I was gonna buy tickets to the show,'" Bones recalled onstage, laughing.

Hunt replied: "My brother's here; he's here tonight and we were home for Christmas. He was like, yeah we might come through Nashville. I got my wife tickets to the Bobby Bones show. I'm like, 'I think I'm gonna be there.' He's like, 'Alright I'll see you there!' So we've been hanging out backstage having a little family reunion."

Bones barely teased Hunt's performance onstage, which added to the crazed crowd reaction when he just quickly blurted: "Sam Hunt!"

Hunt casually strolled out in his usual uniform of a white T-shirt and jeans to perform his latest single "Kinfolks" and biggest hit to date, "Body Like a Back Road," which has accumulated nearly five hundred million streams on Spotify alone.

Other surprise guests of the charity night included Lindsay Ell, Sawyer Brown, Old Dominion and two members of classic rock band Foreigner.

Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Gone West (a new four-member band featuring Colbie Caillat) and more up-and-coming talent also performed. During the show, it was stated that Bones' efforts have raised more than $14 million for St. Jude to date.