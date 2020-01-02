New music is finally here from Sam Hunt.

The country star released a new song on Thursday (Jan. 2) titled "Sinning With You." Hunt first turned to Twitter earlier in the day to share a 15-second snippet of the song that features the plucking of an acoustic guitar over a slow, pop-country bass line, with a tease that the song would officially drop at 12AM ET.

That it did, with the full song showing off the darkly pleasant vibes Hunt first showed off back in September when he gave a preview of the new song to a Canadian audience. The introspective, moody ballad explores the moral complications of intimacy with a special girl. " I never felt like I was sinning with you..I always felt like I could talk to God in the morning....If it was so wrong why didi it feel so right?" he sings.

"Sinning With You" follows in the footsteps of "Kinfolks," which was released in October 2019 and is his first single since "Downtown's Dead" in 2018. It's also his first new music release since he was arrested for a DUI on Nov. 21 in Nashville.

Hunt was caught driving on the wrong side of the highway in east Nashville when a police officer pulled over his vehicle and found two open beer cans in the car. Hunt's blood alcohol level was registered at .173, which is double the legal limit in Tennessee.

All About Sam Hunt's Wrong Way DUI

Hunt later said that he was drinking at a friend's concert he attended in downtown Nashville the night before and decided to drive home the next morning. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again," he said in a statement.

The singer helped ring in 2020 as part of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year With Ryan Seacrest from Times Square in New York City where he performed "Kinfolks" and his massive hit, "Body Like a Back Road."

"Kinfolks" is the lead single off his forthcoming sophomore album that is slated for release sometime this year.