Sam Hunt said he was devoting 2020 to touring, and finally, he's proving he wasn't kidding. The "Kinfolks" singer just announced the Southside Tour.

The tour begins on May 28 and includes stops nationwide through September. Kip Moore and Travis Denning will be the primary opening acts on the tour, with Ernest and Brandi Cyrus also joining him. The tour is named after a new album he also announced on Wednesday morning (Feb. 5). Southside will be available on April 3. Tickets for the Southside Summer Tour go on sale on Feb. 14 through Ticketmaster.

Last October, Hunt told Taste of Country that he was eager to get back on the road. "We'll be playing more shows than I have in several years," he shared at the time. "We'll be hitting it hard. I've devoted all of next year to touring. I told my manager the more, the better."

"Kinfolks" is the first single from Hunt's second studio album, the follow-up to Montevallo (2014). He'd released just one other song from the album, "Sinning With You." The 35-year-old says he's spent the majority of January learning new songs for the upcoming tour.

Neither "Downtown's Dead" or "Body Like a Back Road" are expected to be on the album when it's released. Montevallo produced four No. 1 hits and a Top 5 in "Break Up in a Small Town." All songs released and promoted digitally went multi-Platinum.

Sam Hunt's Southside Summer 2020 Tour Dates:

May 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

May 29 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

June 19 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 25 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 10 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 17 — Camden, N.J @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 19 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 24 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 – Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP

Aug. 7 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug. 8 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 15 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Music Park

Aug. 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

Aug. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds

Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Aug. 28 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 10 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 12 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 17 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 24 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion.

Sept. 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater