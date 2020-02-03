Shania Twain Says Her Marriage Is ‘So Beautifully Twisted’

Shana Twain has been married to her husband Frédéric Thiébaud for nine years now, proving that he is still the one for the country singer. However, the couple's love story began very differently—when both Twain's and Thiébaud's spouses began an affair with each other.

When speaking on the situation to AARP The Magazine, Twain said, "It’s twisted. But so beautifully twisted."

In 2008 Twain's ex-husband, who was also the singer's longtime songwriting and producing partner, told Twain that their marriage was over after having been married for 14 years. Twain later found out that reason her marriage had ended: Her husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange, was having an affair with her friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud, who was married to Frédéric at the time.

Twain opened up about the experience to People, saying, "There were days I didn’t really care if tomorrow came."

Time heals all wounds—at least, in this case. Twain leaned on Frédéric, and the two began a friendship. From there, the couple's friendship blossomed into more, and they got engaged in 2010, with marriage coming a year later in 2011.

Today, Twain is keeping busy with the various aspects of her life: her marriage, raising her 18-year-old son Eja (whom she shares with Lange), and engineering a triumphant return to Vegas with her Let's Go! residency at Zappos Theater and even taking her first steps into acting.

Last year, Twain starred opposite of John Travolta in the race-car oriented film, Trading Paint. This year, Twain will be starring in the faith-based film I Still Believe, which follows the true story of Jeremy Camp, a Christian music singer.

Tickets for Twain's Let's Go! residency can be found on the singer's official website.