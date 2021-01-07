Shania Twain's son, Eja Lange, has purchased what Variety calls a "starter house" in Los Angeles, but it's not exactly a humble bungalow. The 19-year-old aspiring musician paid more than $1.8 million for a home in the California hills that is absolutely stunning.

Lange's 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features 2034 square feet of living space across three floors. According to Variety, the house appears to be one story from the front, but is actually three stories from the back, with the entrance level being the main level, while two other levels are below. The main level consists mostly of one open living space, with whitewashed beams and skylights that give the house an airy feel. A large picture window and a fireplace dominate the living room, which opens onto a covered porch that offers soaring views of the mountains. The main level also boasts an open kitchen and a powder room.

The second level of the home is an all-in-one master suite that features washer and dryer space, an oversized walk-in closet, a spa-like master bathroom with an oversized glass shower and dual vanities. The bedroom also opens onto a balcony, and that level also features an office, while the lower floor of the residence consists of two guest rooms, a full bathroom and a family room.

Originally built in 1961, the house underwent extensive renovations in 2014. Located in what the listing calls "one of Los Feliz' most desirable pedestrian friendly neighborhoods," the house sits on a small 4,719-square-foot lot, but the extensive outdoor areas offer spectacular views in every direction.

Lange is Twain's only son with her first husband, producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange, who produced AC/DC, Def Leppard and more rock acts and also produced most of Twain's biggest hits. The couple married in 1993 and divorced in 2010.

