Support Yellowstone County 4-H, Buy 20 Pounds of Fresh Fruit

Back in old-timey days, access to year-round fresh fruits and vegetables was a real problem, particularly in northern regions. Lack of vitamin C for periods of 3 months or more contributed to scurvy, a painful condition that resulted in bleeding gums and wounds not healing properly.

Thanks to the modern global supply chain, we're now able to buy common and exotic fruits, pretty much year-round. Want a kiwi in January? No problem. Bananas from Mexico, India, or Brazil year around? You got it.

My family powers through the fruit. A bag of apples is usually gone in a couple of days. If you are big fruit eaters at your house too, consider purchasing a 20-pound box of fresh fruit from the annual Yellowstone County 4-H fruit sale.

Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash

Order now through February 25th.

Reach out to any Yellowstone County 4-H member to order the boxes of fruit or call the Yellowstone County Extension Office at 406-256-2828. Each box contains twenty pounds of fruit and your order will be delivered the second week of March. You can choose from the following:

Fuji apples (my favorite)

US #1 naval oranges

Granny Smith apples

Washington Gala apples

Texas red grapefruit

D’Anjou pears

Boxes are $36 each.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Ralf Nau

Your fruit purchase helps 4-H programs in Yellowstone County.

When I was a kid I was in 4-H for a year or two. I recall winning a blue ribbon with my pig at the fair. Thousands of Montana kids participate in the program. While most are ag-related projects, 4-H has grown to include other fields of interest, like shooting sports and textiles. Funds from their fruit sale help pay for a variety of things, such as scholarships, annual camps, workshops and clinics, and more. You can learn more about Yellowstone County 4-H HERE.