SURVEY: Is It Time to Reopen Our Economy?

My job puts me in a position to hear what people are truly feeling during a time like this. Some of these people are near the breaking point. They are stressed. They are worried about losing everything that they have worked for in their lives.

We haven't heard about the suicides in our state. Partner assaults are up. And it's my opinion that we reopen our economy right away.

We know how to avoid being infected. We will all, from this point forward, be cognizant of each other's personal space. Some have even started washing their hands.

But I wanted to have a spot for anybody who wants to chime in, to do so. You can express yourself. You can call me names. But do you think it's time to reopen or not?

